Ferrell Hits Walk-Off Double, Huskers Advance to Big Ten Tournament Final

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Olivia Ferrell hit a RBI double in the bottom of the seventh for the 2-1 walk-off victory over Ohio State Friday afternoon to advance the Huskers to the Big Ten Tournament Final.

Ferrell (19-6) earned the win in the circle after coming in to pitch in the top of the fifth and holding the Buckeyes to three hits. Lexie Handley (22-9) recorded the loss, pitching the complete game for OSU and giving up two runs.

Along with Ferrell’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, Abbie Squier added an RBI single of her own in the fourth inning. Squier finished 2-for-3 on the day.

Ohio State loaded the bases in the first inning. With one out, a walk and single put runners on first and second. Wallace hit the next batter to load the bases but followed it up with a fielder’s choice out at home. With two outs, Ohio State popped up and NU worked out of a loaded bases inning.

Nebraska followed in the first inning, reaching scoring position. A lead-off walk for Billie Andrews put her at first. With two outs, Mya Felder singled to second and both Andrews and Felder advanced on a passed ball. The Huskers were unable to capitalize and went into the second inning, tied 0-0.

The Buckeyes were the first to score after one run in the top of the fourth. With one out, a runner reached first after a fielding error. A fielder’s choice recorded the second out, but a triple to right center scored one to put OSU up, 1-0.

The Huskers tied the game with one run in the bottom of the fourth. After Sydney Gray was walked, Felder singled to right field while Gray advanced to third. A single from Squier to left field scored Gray to tie the game at 1-1.

OSU looked to take the lead in the top of the sixth inning. The lead-off batter reached first after being hit by a pitch and advanced to second after a sacrifice bunt. A single to third put runners on first and second, but two fly outs held the Buckeyes.

NU followed in the bottom of the sixth inning with reaching scoring position. With two outs, Squier hit a single up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but the Huskers were unable to capitalize, and headed into the seventh inning tied at 1-1.

After putting two runners on with no outs, the Huskers were able to work out of the top of the seventh. With runners on first and second, a strikeout and two pop ups kept the score 1-1.

The Huskers added one in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory. Kaylin Kinney led off with a double. With one out, Ferrell doubled to right center, scoring Kinney and securing the 2-1 win.

Nebraska will face the winner of Michigan and Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament Championship game tomorrow, May 14, at 10 a.m. (CT). The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com or Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

