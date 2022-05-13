Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are several events you can take part in this weekend in Lincoln. Here is a short list from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Spring Parade Of Homes
Every spring, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. Please visit their website for the Parade of Homes Guidebook.
Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free
More info: HERE
Lincoln Saltdogs
It’s opening weekend for the Lincoln Saltdogs! Head on out to Haymarket Park and watch the Saltdogs battle against the Sioux Falls Canaries. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday, Jr. Saltdogs Night and drink specials at Saturday’s game and Sunday is Family Funday!
Friday and Saturday 7:05 p.m., Sunday 1:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $10
More info: HERE
Holy Trinity Arts Festival
Join The Church of the Holy Trinity to celebrate spring and the arts with this inaugural event. This festival will host a full spectrum of the arts including visual artists’ booths, performing artists and new to Lincoln, a floral arts design presentation. With the addition of food vendors and a brewery, this will complete a true festival atmosphere!
Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free
More info: HERE
Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind and Fire are a musical institution. 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. You don’t want to miss this concert!
Saturday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $42
More info: HERE
Kinkaider Brewing Co. Presents Summer Music Sundays
Summer Music Sundays hosted by Kinkaider Brewing Company is back! This week, Orion Walsh will be the featured artist. Walsh has been touring for over a decade and has performed over 1,000 concerts all over the United States as well as multiple tours to Europe, both as a solo artist and with his band, and recently released a new album, So Many Places to See. Come early to grab your seat on the patio.
Sunday 4 p.m.; Items for purchase
More info: HERE
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.