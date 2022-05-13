Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are several events you can take part in this weekend in Lincoln. Here is a short list from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Spring Parade Of Homes

Every spring, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential homebuyers a great opportunity to walk through brand-new homes and meet the builders. Please visit their website for the Parade of Homes Guidebook.

Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lincoln Saltdogs

It’s opening weekend for the Lincoln Saltdogs! Head on out to Haymarket Park and watch the Saltdogs battle against the Sioux Falls Canaries. There will be fireworks after the game on Friday, Jr. Saltdogs Night and drink specials at Saturday’s game and Sunday is Family Funday!

Friday and Saturday 7:05 p.m., Sunday 1:05 p.m.; Tickets start at $10

More info: HERE

Holy Trinity Arts Festival

Join The Church of the Holy Trinity to celebrate spring and the arts with this inaugural event. This festival will host a full spectrum of the arts including visual artists’ booths, performing artists and new to Lincoln, a floral arts design presentation. With the addition of food vendors and a brewery, this will complete a true festival atmosphere!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind and Fire are a musical institution. 2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment – one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. The band has scored eight number one hits, have sold over 100 million albums worldwide and released 23 albums. You don’t want to miss this concert!

Saturday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $42

More info: HERE

Kinkaider Brewing Co. Presents Summer Music Sundays

Summer Music Sundays hosted by Kinkaider Brewing Company is back! This week, Orion Walsh will be the featured artist. Walsh has been touring for over a decade and has performed over 1,000 concerts all over the United States as well as multiple tours to Europe, both as a solo artist and with his band, and recently released a new album, So Many Places to See. Come early to grab your seat on the patio.

Sunday 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.