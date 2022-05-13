Fire destroys house in northeast Lincoln
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue in northeast Lincoln Friday morning. The fire is just west of Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m.
No one was in the house when the fire started. The house is a total loss.
