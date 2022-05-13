Huskers advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22).

Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs.

A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.

Penn State was the first on the board with one run in the second inning. A lead off double put a runner in scoring position and a sacrifice bunt advanced the runner to third. A hit to Andrews at shortstop scored the runner, and the Nittany Lions went up, 1-0.

The Huskers took the lead in the bottom of the fifth with three runs. Kaylin Kinney led it off getting on base after being hit by a pitch. Wallace looked to bunt, but popped out. With one out, Ava Bredwell pinch hit for Neal, hitting a single to center field and advancing Kinney to second. Billie Andrews doubled to right center, scoring the first two runs of the day for NU. With two outs, Sydney Gray singled to center field, scoring Andrews. The Huskers claimed the round two victory, 3-1.

Nebraska returns to action tomorrow, May 13, in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament and will face the winner of Ohio State and Illinois. The game is set to start at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Husker Radio Network, Huskers.com and Husker Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

