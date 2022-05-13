Jazz in June returns; lineup announced for each Tuesday performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 31st annual Jazz in June concert series has been announced for this year, featuring both Grammy Award-winning artists and other jazz greats.

The month-long series kicks on Tuesday, June 7th, with Andy William & The Nebraska All Stars. The following week, June 14th, the Darryl White Quartet will perform.

Tuesday, June 21st will feature Grammy Award-winning artist, Kurt Elling. Wrapping up the month-long concert series will be Davina and the Vagabonds on July 28th.

“Nebraska’s longest running free concert series is back with some of the top national and Nebraska artists next month for Jazz in June on the campus of University of Nebraska every Tuesday at 7PM in the sculpture garden,” a press release stated.

“For over 30 years, Jazz in June concert series has presented Great Jazz in the Great Outdoors on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The concert series is produced by the University of Nebraska with support by the Lied Center for Performing Arts.”

“I couldn’t be happier with the lineup, honestly, and can’t wait for Lincolnites and outside travelers to get outside and enjoy this historic event along with highlighting some of the best food trucks in town,” Jazz in June Coordinator, Mike Semrad, said in the release.

“This will be Semrad’s first year as Jazz in June Coordinator, with a long history of festival organizing under his belt, and over 30 years in the entertainment industry,” the release added.

More about this year’s lineup:

“Jazz in June kicks off on June 7 at 7PM with Havana, Cuba, native Andy William who has assembled a stellar cast of musicians for the birth of a new Afro-Cuban jazz orchestra, Andy William and The Nebraska All Stars. Fronted by legendary Havana vocalist Onelio Perez, the group offers different styles of Cuban music and performs tributes to the Buena Vista Social Club of Cuba. The second week of Jazz in June features the Darryl White Quartet, a Jazz in June favorite, on June 14 at 7PM. Darryl White is cool the way jazz music is cool. White’s group will perform a wonderful mixture of traditional and contemporary jazz styles including works ranging from Louis Armstrong to Miles Davis. White is a member of the faculty of the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music. He has performed as a soloist with the Omaha Symphony, Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra, Grand Junction Symphony and Roaring Fork Jazz Festival. His group features some of the top playing jazz cats in the country.

We are so excited to welcome the Grammy Award winning artist, Kurt Elling to Jazz in June, as our celebrity artist who will appear the third Tuesday of June. Elling is the most celebrated artist in Downbeat Magazine history, and has been nominated for 10 Grammy’s, winning two of them. A highly adept singer and writer who possesses a resonant baritone and four-octave range, Kurt Elling has won over a global fan base, numerous awards, and countless accolades for his distinctive brand of vocal jazz. “...the standout male jazz vocalist of our time” -New York Times

One of the longest running music concert series in the nation and the longest running festival in this region, Jazz and June for the past 30+ years has stayed a family-friendly, free event supported in part by community corporate sponsorships. Featuring both top Nebraska artists and national touring groups, Jazz in June provides a showcase for Jazz musicians enjoyed by both the Jazz enthusiast and casual music lover all within the spectacular atmosphere of the Sheldon Sculpture Garden located in the center of UNL’s arts quadrant. The series showcases “Jazz” as an American made art form.”

