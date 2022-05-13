LPD: Marijuana, ecstasy pills & cash found inside home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after finding drugs and cash inside his home.

On Thursday, around 6 a.m., investigators with LPD and members of the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home off 9th and New Hampshire Streets.

LPD said they located 84.2 grams of marijuana, 48 suspected ecstasy pills and $945 inside the home.

Police said 24-year-old Tmar Byron lives at the home and was located later in the day at a different location.

Byron was arrested and is facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.