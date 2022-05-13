LPD officers recover stolen car and lawn equipment following disturbance at a home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen truck and lawn equipment following a disturbance at a home near south Lincoln.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to an area near 45th Street and Pioneers Boulevard on a report of an argument between a man and woman in a driveway.

LPD said the man left the area before officers arrived.

According to police, they learned the man was driving a stolen 1995 Chevy Pickup out of Beatrice.

LPD said the truck was found a distance away, with a 26-year-old man arriving back at the home on 45th and Pioneers, matching the clothing description given by a witness.

Police said while processing the recovered vehicle, officers located a blower and trimmer that were later determined to have been taken during a burglary near 43rd Street and Bingham Lane earlier that day.

An ID was also found in the man’s possessions that was determined to belong to a victim of a larceny from vehicle on the same block that morning, according to police.

LPD said the man was arrested and is facing theft by receiving stolen property charges.

