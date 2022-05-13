Advertisement

Nebraska hospitals celebrate “National Hospital Week”

National Hospital Week is this week and the Nebraska Hospital Association is recognizing their healthcare heroes.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the state, hospitals employ 50,000 people and have expanded their role in providing community health screenings, mental health awareness and treatment, and financial assistance to better serve the communities they are in. That’s all being celebrated in Nebraska during National Hospital Week.

“Healthcare heroes are there to meet the needs of individuals in their communities whether it be illness treatment rehabilitation education wellness prenatal care or palliative care. our doors are always open,” said Jeremy Nordquist, the president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

While celebrating their heroes, Nebraska hospitals also said they need more of them. The health care system is projecting a nurse shortage of up to 6,000 nurses in Nebraska by 2025. Hospital officials also cited concerns over rising food and medical supply costs.

