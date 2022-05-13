Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following a paid suspension, Nebraska Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love announced his resignation Friday.

Coach Love was suspended February 19. The Husker program never released the reason for the suspension, just said it was a personnel matter. Starting guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team’s roster at the same time of the suspension.

On Friday, Coach Love announced on twitter that he would be leaving the Husker program.

“I have come to the decision to move on and be with family and explore other opportunities.”

This was Coach Love’s sixth season at Nebraska and his first as Nebraska’s Associate Head Coach.

Thank you Nebraska ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AJsPYWKYtd — Chuck Love (@CoachLove85) May 13, 2022

