Advertisement

Passenger injured during rough landing at GI airport

Turbulence during a landing Thursday at the Grand Island airport caused injury to one passenger
Turbulence during a landing Thursday at the Grand Island airport caused injury to one passenger(MGN)
By Mark Baumert
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person had to be taken to the hospital after a rough landing Thursday night at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.

Executive Director Mike Olson said that a flight coming in from Dallas ran into turbulence during a landing around 11:30 p.m.. He said one person was injured when a first aid kit shook loose and fell. Olson said the passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Olson said there was no other damage to the plane.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O Tuesday evening.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on West O Street dies
Steel building destroyed on east side of Clay Center.
Severe storms move quickly, leaving damage and power outages
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says
Body found in Polk County lake
Highs On Friday
Cooler and less humid Friday

Latest News

The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are providing local caregivers with an opportunity to...
Free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets available through Aging Partners
fire
Fire destroys home in northeast Lincoln
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue in...
Fire destroys house in northeast Lincoln
house fire
SCENE VIDEO: House fire at 46th & Saint Paul in Lincoln