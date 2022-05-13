Advertisement

Rain chance this weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible for part of the weekend. For most of the area Saturday will be warmer than Sunday. Temperatures next week should be mainly above average with more chances for rain.

The first half of Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry. A cold front will be moving through the area during the afternoon and evening. There is a 10 to 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas late in the afternoon and into the evening. A better chance of rain (30 to 50%) arrives later Saturday night into Sunday morning as an upper level disturbance moves through the area. The rain chance and clouds will decrease during the afternoon Sunday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday in part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas so isolated severe storms are possible. The main threat looks to be large hail. The threat for damaging winds and tornadoes is very low. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s. Highs on Sunday look to be in the 70s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Marginal risk for severe weather Saturday in part of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas. Isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail is the main threat.(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

High temperatures for the first half of next week also look to be in the 70s and 80s. There are more chances for rain too with the best chance on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

