Waverly soccer advances to the state semifinal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly boy’s soccer made their first appearance in the state tournament in 12 years on Thursday. The Vikings defeated Scottsbluff in penalty kicks 5-4.

Waverly jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half. The Bearcats answered back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead. Landon Tjaden with an answer of his own for Waverly evened the game up at three in the second half. Anthony Ruelas followed suit with his first goal of the day putting Waverly up 4-3.

The Bearcats found the back of the net again late in the second half to tie the game at four. The match went to penalty kicks after two scoreless overtime halfs.

Waverly won it in penalty kicks to advance to the Class B semifinals.

