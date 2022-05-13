Advertisement

Waverly soccer advances to the state semifinal

Waverly soccer advances to the semifinals
Waverly soccer advances to the semifinals(KOLN-TV)
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly boy’s soccer made their first appearance in the state tournament in 12 years on Thursday. The Vikings defeated Scottsbluff in penalty kicks 5-4.

Waverly jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half. The Bearcats answered back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead. Landon Tjaden with an answer of his own for Waverly evened the game up at three in the second half. Anthony Ruelas followed suit with his first goal of the day putting Waverly up 4-3.

The Bearcats found the back of the net again late in the second half to tie the game at four. The match went to penalty kicks after two scoreless overtime halfs.

Waverly won it in penalty kicks to advance to the Class B semifinals.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O Tuesday evening.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on West O Street dies
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor

Latest News

BSOC: Waverly vs. Scottsbluff
BSOC: Waverly vs. Scottsbluff
Nebraska Softball
Huskers advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament
Tyler Martin vs. Michigan
Husker Pitcher Tyler Martin no longer with program
The Norris soccer team huddles up prior to its quarterfinal game at the NSAA State Soccer...
Hot start helps Norris advance to Class B Semifinals