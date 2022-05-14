Elm Creek breaks ground on new elementary school building

ELM CREEK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) — Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek.

The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly 12 million-dollar project this morning.

Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder says he grateful to the community for passing the 20-year bond to pay for the project.

“To have the community come out and say, you know what, we agree and we support this,” Schroder said. “We want our kids to have good, solid facilities. We want out staff to have the equipment and facilities they need to teach, it means everything.”

The new structure will be on the northwest side of the school lot and replace the existing 100-year-old elementary building. The district aims to open the new building in August 2023 and promises a top-notch facility.

“We want good quality, we want the right space for our kids, we want a building we can be proud of,” Schroder said. “One of the things we’re not gonna do is cut corners.”

The new building will house preschool through sixth grade students and offer two classrooms per grade. It will also include a multipurpose room and new CTE or shop space. Schroder says wi-fi access will be improved with the new building, a boon for teachers.

“This makes a big difference for our instruction and how we can plan classes and better meet the needs of our kids,” Schroder said.

Class continues in the current school until the new building is ready. Then, the old school will be leveled and eventually become playground space.

