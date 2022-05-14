Fans welcome to Bowlin Stadium on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Softball team welcomes fans to join them at Bowlin Stadium Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. (CT) to celebrate the 2022 Big Ten champions and watch the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show. Gates at Bowlin Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the event is free.

Coach Revelle and select players will be available to the media for interviews following the selection show.

