Fans welcome to Bowlin Stadium on Sunday

Bowlin Stadium
Bowlin Stadium(Nate Olsen/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Softball team welcomes fans to join them at Bowlin Stadium Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. (CT) to celebrate the 2022 Big Ten champions and watch the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show. Gates at Bowlin Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the event is free.

Coach Revelle and select players will be available to the media for interviews following the selection show.

