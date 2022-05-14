Advertisement

Hundreds rally in downtown Omaha for Roe v. Wade day of action

Hundreds gathered in downtown Omaha to rally in support of abortion rights
By Ashly Richardson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday hundreds took to the streets of downtown Omaha as part of the Roe v. Wade day of action.

People gathered in front of the civic center and the courthouse downtown.

Many in the crowd were holding signs demanding legal protections for women seeking abortions.

Protesters say it’s critical they have their voices heard right now.

“When it comes to abortion, sometimes it’s a life or death situation for the mother,” said Margaret Jorgensen, rallying in downtown Omaha. “It’s not about oh, I didn’t want to have a baby. Maybe it’s, I want this baby but it’s going to kill me, and that’s not right to take that choice away from people.”

Omaha’s rally was one of many taking place across the nation today.

This comes after a leaked draft opinion that indicates the Supreme Court justices could overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

RELATED: Abortion-rights advocates gather in downtown Omaha after leaked SCOTUS draft

That decision could come sometime in June or July.

