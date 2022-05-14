Lincoln clinic collects baby formula during shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There’s been a nationwide shortage of baby formula for about two months. It started when Similac was recalled due to contamination and it’s been a struggle for patients of little ones ever since.

When Similac was recalled, parents started using other brands. Now lesser-known brands are out of stock too.

One Lincoln mom thinks things are only getting worse.

Alicia Fox’s daughter is seven months old. She’s usually fed with Similac’s hypo-allergenic formula, Alimentum, because she has intolerances. But for the last two months, it’s been wiped off the shelves.

“We’ve had several different formulas within the past two months and it’s been scary with every new formula because we don’t know if she’s going to tolerate it,” said Alicia.

Alicia and her husband have to rely on family and friends to check their local grocery stores and pharmacies, all in hopes of having at least one can of formula.

“We always got it from Target, Hy-Vee, wherever it didn’t matter they always had it, but now when you go to stores there’s none to be had,” said Alicia.

Dr. Phil Boucher, a Lincoln Pediatrician, said all of his patients’ families are looking for a substitute to replace the formula their babies need. He said if your baby is reaching around six months to a year, try to introduce solid foods, or milk or water.

“In some cases you might have to say, ok, our baby usually takes this kind of formula, but we don’t have it available, but we know that it will tolerate this one,” Dr. Boucher said. “They might be a little fussier, they might be a little more gassy but we know getting them the nutrition and hydration they need is more important than preventing all fussiness, all gas and colic.”

Dr. Boucher’s clinic has started a formula drive for families struggling to find what they need. If you have extra formula or if your baby is old enough to have solids, they urge you to donate that formula.

“I know that there’s a few families out there that could just use a few cans to get through while we wait for the supply to catch up,” Dr. Boucher said.

If you’re low on supply and live in or near Lincoln, you can text the word “formula” to 402-788-4848 for help.

“If you come across formula at the store, try your best to buy just what you need rather than hoarding it because we know if everybody hoards it than those that are in crisis won’t have any available, and we’ll do what we can in the meantime to provide those that are in need with formula,” said Dr. Boucher.

Dr. Boucher said if you have any questions or concerns about substituting formula, you first need to contact your pediatrician. For those who donate to Frontier Pediatric Care, you will be entered into a drawing to win Maroon 5 concert tickets.

