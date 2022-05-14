Advertisement

Nearly 100 volunteers help plant flowers at Sunken Gardens

With the help of 60-plus people, one of Lincoln’s popular spots is one step closer to being...
With the help of 60-plus people, one of Lincoln’s popular spots is one step closer to being summer ready.(Nicole Griffith)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the help of nearly 100people, one of Lincoln’s popular spots is one step closer to being summer ready.

The Sunken Gardens have been a staple in Lincoln since the 1930s. The goal of the gardens located on the corner of 27th and Capitol Parkway was to provide relief to those during the Great Depression. Now the city and volunteers are getting the plants ready for this summer.

Saturday was the annual Wake Up the Beds planting at the Sunken Gardens. Volunteers helped install one-third of the garden.

The City’s horticulturalist said there’s 125 different varieties of annual plants that go into the base of the Sunken Gardens, for a total of 30,000 plants.

Lincoln has been doing this event or the past 20 years, and this year’s Sunken Garden theme is “A Wonderland,” spinning off Alice in Wonderland.

Visitors will see teacups and tea-party-themed décor throughout the gardens.

“It’s fun because they will come back all summer long and look at their little areas that they planted and watch it grow, take ownership in it and it’s kind of cool seeing that,” said Steve Nosal, City Horticulturalist.

“This may be one of the most diverse places in Lincoln during the summer,” said Lynn Johnson, Director at Parks and Recreation. “Just broad cross sections of the community is here everyday. It’s an amazing place.”

The gardens are open year round, with the spring and summer months being the most popular. It’s also free to the public.

The gardens aren’t finished yet. The city said by the first week in June all the plants will be planted and by the middle of July everything should be blooming and filled in.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victim was identified as Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park Elementary School...
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue in...
Fire destroys house in northeast Lincoln
Nebraska Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love next to Head Coach Amy Williams.
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension
On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a...
CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens
Luis Carillo Argueta of Grand Island
Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Latest News

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in April
A federal judge has dismissed the claims of seven women who alleged the University of...
Federal judge tosses most misconduct cases against Nebraska
Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek.
Elm Creek breaks ground on new elementary school building
Baby Formula Shortage
Baby Formula Shortage