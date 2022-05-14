Nearly 100 volunteers help plant flowers at Sunken Gardens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With the help of nearly 100people, one of Lincoln’s popular spots is one step closer to being summer ready.

The Sunken Gardens have been a staple in Lincoln since the 1930s. The goal of the gardens located on the corner of 27th and Capitol Parkway was to provide relief to those during the Great Depression. Now the city and volunteers are getting the plants ready for this summer.

Saturday was the annual Wake Up the Beds planting at the Sunken Gardens. Volunteers helped install one-third of the garden.

The City’s horticulturalist said there’s 125 different varieties of annual plants that go into the base of the Sunken Gardens, for a total of 30,000 plants.

Lincoln has been doing this event or the past 20 years, and this year’s Sunken Garden theme is “A Wonderland,” spinning off Alice in Wonderland.

Visitors will see teacups and tea-party-themed décor throughout the gardens.

“It’s fun because they will come back all summer long and look at their little areas that they planted and watch it grow, take ownership in it and it’s kind of cool seeing that,” said Steve Nosal, City Horticulturalist.

“This may be one of the most diverse places in Lincoln during the summer,” said Lynn Johnson, Director at Parks and Recreation. “Just broad cross sections of the community is here everyday. It’s an amazing place.”

The gardens are open year round, with the spring and summer months being the most popular. It’s also free to the public.

The gardens aren’t finished yet. The city said by the first week in June all the plants will be planted and by the middle of July everything should be blooming and filled in.

