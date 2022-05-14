Advertisement

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in April

(KOLNKGIN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska collected more tax revenue than projected in April and is still well ahead of expectations for the current fiscal year. The state Department of Revenue reported net April tax receipts of $939 million, which is 66.7% above the official state forecast of $563 million.

The numbers are often higher in April as taxpayers file their returns. Net sales-and-use taxes were slightly below the forecast, while net individual and corporate incomes taxes and net miscellaneous taxes all came in higher than predicted.

Nebraska has collected $5.153 billion in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30. That’s 11.1% above the official forecast of $4.637 billion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The homicide victim was identified as Angie Miller, a counselor at North Park Elementary School...
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Broken Bow
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 46th Street and St. Paul Avenue in...
Fire destroys house in northeast Lincoln
Nebraska Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Chuck Love next to Head Coach Amy Williams.
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach resigns following suspension
On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a...
CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens
Luis Carillo Argueta of Grand Island
Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Latest News

With the help of 60-plus people, one of Lincoln’s popular spots is one step closer to being...
Nearly 100 volunteers help plant flowers at Sunken Gardens
A federal judge has dismissed the claims of seven women who alleged the University of...
Federal judge tosses most misconduct cases against Nebraska
Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek.
Elm Creek breaks ground on new elementary school building
Baby Formula Shortage
Baby Formula Shortage