Showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night and Sunday morning

By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will move into the central plains Saturday night leading to the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms in south central Nebraska, northern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska. The best chance for rain will be after midnight into Sunday morning. A few of the storms could be severe with large hail the main threat. Showers should end by early Sunday afternoon with some sunshine possible mid to late Sunday afternoon. It will be much cooler on Sunday as well.

Slight risk of severe thunderstorms for parts of southern Nebraska for Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Scattered severe thunderstorms with large hail will be possible Saturday night.
Scattered severe thunderstorms with large hail will be possible Saturday night.(1011 Weather)

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible early Sunday morning with large hail the main threat.

A few severe thunderstorms with large hail will be possible early Sunday morning.
A few severe thunderstorms with large hail will be possible early Sunday morning.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with a few isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday evening. Showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely after midnight and continuing into Sunday morning. A few of the storms could be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mild overnight temperatures expected.
Mild overnight temperatures expected.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Sunday morning with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely. A few severe thunderstorms possible early Sunday morning. Showers should end by early Sunday afternoon with some sunshine mid to late in the day. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s and a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

It will be cooler Sunday afternoon
It will be cooler Sunday afternoon(1011 Weather)

Above average temperatures expected through at least Thursday with the best chances of rain on Tuesday and then again late on Thursday.

Warm temperatures for much of next week with more chance of rain.
Warm temperatures for much of next week with more chance of rain.(1011 Weather)

