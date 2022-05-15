Advertisement

17-year-old hospitalized after shooting at a Grand Island Wal-Mart

A 17-year-old Hispanic male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust...
A 17-year-old Hispanic male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust Street Wal-Mart Saturday morning. Grand Island Police are still investigating this incident.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust Street Wal-Mart early Saturday morning.

Grand Island Police responded to the incident at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

GIPD Sergeant Ryan Rathbun told Local4 News the male was self transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, but was unable to provide more information at the time as the case continues to be investigated.

Check back with Local4 for the latest on this incident.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

