17-year-old hospitalized after shooting at a Grand Island Wal-Mart

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the South Locust Street Wal-Mart early Saturday morning.

Grand Island Police responded to the incident at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

GIPD Sergeant Ryan Rathbun told Local4 News the male was self transported to Grand Island Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, but was unable to provide more information at the time as the case continues to be investigated.

