Advertisement

Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an unnamed church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the department said.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Omaha, a mass exodus of teacher from the Omaha Public School District is expected, with...
Concern rises as more teachers leave LPS
On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a...
CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook...
John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
Ten people are dead after what officials are calling a racially motivated mass shooting at a...
GRAPHIC: Authorities call Buffalo mass shooting an 'absolute racist hate crime'
Don McPherson has lived in Adams, Nebraska his entire life.
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
7-Day Outlook
Monday Forecast: Starting the week with a bit of a treat...