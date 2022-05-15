Monday Forecast: Starting the week with a bit of a treat...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected on Monday...

High pressure will be in place as we start the new work week...but it won’t be long before the next shower-and-thunderstorm chance enters the forecast. An area of low pressure to our west will initiate some thunderstorm development over parts of western and central Nebraska by Monday night...with some of that precipitation heading east overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. More thunderstorms are expected to build Tuesday afternoon and evening...with some of that activity potentially strong-to-severe.

After the possibility for lingering showers early Wednesday morning comes to an end over eastern Nebraska...the rest of the day should be dry and fairly pleasant...but another disturbance will bring rain “chances” back into the region for Thursday. That system will also lead to a seasonably significant cool down by the end of the week and into next weekend.

As skies turn clear-to-partly cloudy on your Sunday night...look for overnight lows to fall into the low 40s-to-low 50s...a little on the chilly side for mid-May.

Highs on Monday are expected to return to the low-to-mid 80s for most of 10-11 Country.

Lows tomorrow night will be much milder...with readings in the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs on Tuesday will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes daily temperatures a bit above-average through Thursday...with a more “noticeable” cool down by the end of the week. Our “best” precipitation chances...including the possibility of strong ‘storms...look to be on Tuesday and again on Thursday...but stay tuned.

