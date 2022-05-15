Otterdahl, Rogers win B1G Titles

MINNEAPOLIS (KOLN) -- Maxwell Otterdahl was crowned the Big Ten shot put champion, and Jenna Rogers made it a sweep of the Big Ten indoor and outdoor high jump titles as the Huskers competed on day two of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Minnesota.

Otterdahl won the men’s shot put title with a mark of 64-8 (19.71m) on his fifth attempt. His mark tied with Ohio State’s Hayden Tobias for the best throw, but Otterdahl claimed the gold medal by having the better second throw between the two (63-6, 19.35m). It’s the first career conference title for the sophomore.

Burger Lambrechts Jr., the Big Ten indoor shot put champion, finished third with a throw of 63-11 (19.48m) to collect the bronze medal. It was the fifth career Big Ten medal for Lambrechts Jr. Kevin Shubert placed sixth in the event at 61-9 (18.82m), a new personal best.

Rogers won the women’s high jump gold medal, giving her both the Big Ten indoor and outdoor crowns. She became the first Husker woman to sweep conference indoor and outdoor high jump titles since Na’Tassia Vice did so in the Big 12 in 2004. Rogers was the only high jumper to clear 5-11 1/2 (1.82m).

Three other Huskers scored team points for the NU women in the event. Riley Masten (5-9 1/4, 1.76m) and Madison Yerigan (5-9 1/4, 1.76m) tied for fifth place. Brooklyn Miller cleared the same height but on her second attempt and placed seventh, giving the Husker women 19 points in the competition.

LaQwasia Stepeney picked up her first career Big Ten medal, finishing second in the long jump with a mark of 20-4 1/2 (6.21m). Stepney’s jump was just half of an inch shy of the winner, Ohio State’s Alexus Pyles.

Micaylon Moore picked up the bronze medal in the men’s long jump with a new personal best of 25-0 3/4 (7.64m). In his fourth career Big Ten conference meet, Moore medaled for the first time and picked up six team points for the men. Passmore Mudundulu earned a team point as well with an eighth-place finish in the long jump, as he posted a jump of 23-8 3/4 (7.23m).

As the men’s decathlon concluded, Till Steinforth totaled 7,427 points to finish in fifth place and score four team points for the Big Red. He ran the 110-meter hurdles in a personal-record time of 14.59. Kolby Heinerikson ended the decathlon in ninth place with 6,900 points, including a PR in the pole vault of 14-9 (4.50m).

Kerrigan Myers finished the women’s heptathlon in ninth place with 4,747 points. She ran a personal-best 2:44.19 in the 800 meters.

In track events, Winsome Harris qualified for the 100-meter hurdles final after running 13.64 in prelims, the ninth-fastest time.

The Husker men are in first place with 35 team points, and the Husker women are in second place with 52.

The third and final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships begins on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the field events. The track events will get underway at 12:45 p.m.

