Police arrest man accused of striking woman, dragging body 8 miles

Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with...
Fresno police said the suspect vehicle is a newer model, silver, full-size Chevy Silverado with a moon roof, a light bar, and a silver toolbox in the bed. Police said the truck has significant front-end damage from hitting the victim and her dog.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A man suspected in a fatal hit-in-run in central California in which the victim’s body was dragged more than 8 miles is in critical condition after jumping from a three-story house while deputies tried to arrest him.

Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles told the Fresno Bee that 38-year-old Shawn Ginder was arrested by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office late Friday. Valles said Ginder jumped out of the three-story house in Bass Lake, a town about 50 miles northeast of Fresno, the site of Friday’s hit-and-run.

Ginder is accused of being the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles to the parking lot of a hotel, where she was found dead.

Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley says the 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck.

He says the man kept driving with the body of the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where a hotel guest called police after seeing the woman’s remains dislodge from under the truck.

