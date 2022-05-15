World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ADAMS, Neb. (KOLN) -A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday in the town he’s known all of his life. The people of Adams came together to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Don McPherson has lived in Adams, Neb. his entire life. He grew up on a farm west of town and is the youngest of seven children. Family members and friends said Don is a hometown hero.

Don enlisted in the navy at the age of 18 and served as a naval pilot during World War II. Sunday at the Adam’s Community Center, Don reflected on his life throughout the decades.

“I spent my lifetime kind of in this neighborhood, except for the three years I was in the service, and so I acquired so many friends and it’s so just wonderful to see them gathered all today in my honor,” Don said. “It’s more than I ever dreamed would happen.”

Don said his advice is to always keep learning and to stay involved.

Don’s big day isn’t technically until May 25, but he was met by long lines of people at the Adams Community Center wishing him a happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.