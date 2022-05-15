Advertisement

World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Don McPherson has lived in Adams, Nebraska his entire life.
Don McPherson has lived in Adams, Nebraska his entire life.(10/11 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Neb. (KOLN) -A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday in the town he’s known all of his life. The people of Adams came together to celebrate the milestone birthday.

Don McPherson has lived in Adams, Neb. his entire life. He grew up on a farm west of town and is the youngest of seven children. Family members and friends said Don is a hometown hero.

Don enlisted in the navy at the age of 18 and served as a naval pilot during World War II. Sunday at the Adam’s Community Center, Don reflected on his life throughout the decades.

“I spent my lifetime kind of in this neighborhood, except for the three years I was in the service, and so I acquired so many friends and it’s so just wonderful to see them gathered all today in my honor,” Don said. “It’s more than I ever dreamed would happen.”

Don said his advice is to always keep learning and to stay involved.

Don’s big day isn’t technically until May 25, but he was met by long lines of people at the Adams Community Center wishing him a happy birthday.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Omaha, a mass exodus of teacher from the Omaha Public School District is expected, with...
Concern rises as more teachers leave LPS
On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a...
CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
6 Exclusive: Bus driver abandons Omaha boy at wrong school bus stop
WATCH: Nebraska boy receives help from neighbor after drop at wrong bus stop
When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook...
John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach

Latest News

7-Day Outlook
Monday Forecast: Starting the week with a bit of a treat...
John Cook adds Bud the horse as volunteer assistant
John Cook adds Bud the horse as volunteer assistant
84-year-old graduates college
84-year-old receives diploma 63 years later
Sunken Gardens getting summer ready with "Wake the Beds" event
Sunken Gardens getting summer ready with "Wake the Beds" event