Advertisement

BNSF tweaks attendance rules but unions still complain

FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021,...
FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. BNSF railroad is tweaking its strict new attendance policy, but the unions that have challenged the rules that took effect in February say the changes don't go far enough. The railroad told employees that starting next month it will make several small changes in the formula it uses to determine whether workers are missing too many shifts, but unions say the rules still do too much to encourage workers to show up when they are sick or fatigued and they have contributed to more than 700 employees leaving the railroad at a time when BNSF is struggling to hire. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)(Shafkat Anowar | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BNSF railroad is tweaking its strict new attendance policy. But unions that have challenged the rules that took effect in February say the changes don’t go far enough.

The railroad told employees that starting next month it will make several small changes in the formula it uses to determine whether workers are missing too many shifts.

The unions say the rules still do too much to encourage workers to show up when they are sick or fatigued. They say the rules have contributed to more than 700 employees leaving the railroad at a time when BNSF is struggling to hire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

84-year-old graduates college
84-year-old receives diploma 63 years later
Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook...
John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

The newest data shows most minority students at LPS are more likely to drop out, more likely to...
LPS introduces “All Means All” equity plan for district
LPS releases "All Means All" Equity Plan
LPS releases "All Means All" Equity Plan
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Early and late-day ‘storms possible...
Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition drive
Petition signature requirements challenged by federal lawsuit