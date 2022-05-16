Advertisement

Cody Johnson to perform in Lincoln

Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country Artist Cody Johnson with special guest Randy Houser will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln late this summer.

The concert is set for Friday, September 16. Tickets go on sale June 3 at 10 a.m.

This spring, Cody Johnson landed his first #1 single with “Til You Can’t”.

Only mobile ticket delivery is available. At this time, the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office is open only on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

