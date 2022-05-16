Huskers add three more titles at B1G Track Meet

MINNEAPOLIS - The Nebraska track and field team collected three more Big Ten titles on the final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships to give them a total of six for the weekend.

Maxwell Otterdahl, already crowned the shot put champion on Saturday, made it a double on Sunday by winning the discus title. The first-year Husker thrower set a new personal best of 190-11 (58.19m) to claim top honors.

Mayson Conner, the Big Ten indoor high jump champion, came up clutch on his final attempt at 7-2 1/2 (2.20m). Needing a clearance to avoid a runner-up finish, Conner hit his mark, and it was enough to give the McCool Junction native a fourth career Big Ten gold medal. With

Jenna Rogers also winning the indoor and outdoor high jump double, the Nebraska track and field program claimed all four Big Ten high jump gold medals in 2022.

The men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Jacob Hyde, Alex Nelson,Cory Berg and Nick Bryant pulled off a stunning upset to win the relay to close out the meet. Racing in the first of two sections with the ninth-fastest seed time entering the meet, the Huskers got a strong anchor leg from Bryant to win section one in 3:09.51. That time held up against section two, despite Iowa and Ohio State possessing two of the fastest 4x400-meter squads in the country. It was the Huskers’ first 4x400-meter relay conference title since 2016. The Husker men finished in fourth place with 82 points, while the women took fifth place with 71 points. Ohio State swept the men’s and women’s team titles.

Axelina Johansson earned the silver medal in the shot put for the Husker women with a new PR of 60-4 (18.39m). That mark ranks third in NU women’s outdoor history.

Matthew Brown, Alex Nelson, Lorenzo Paissan and Jacob Hyde tied for fourth in the 4x100-meter relay in a season-best time of 40.00.

Micaylon Moore, who was the bronze medalist in the long jump on Saturday, finished fourth in the triple jump with a big personal best of 51-9 1/4 (15.78m).Ieva Turke finished fourth in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 42-9 (13.03m), a new outdoor personal best.Ashley McElmurry was fifth in the same event after a personal-best 42-6 1/4 (12.96m).

Tyler Brown came in at fourth place in the javelin with a PR of 207-4 (63.21m).Tyus Wilson tied for men’s sixth in the high jump, clearing 6-9 3/4 (2.08m).Winsome Harris placed seventh for the Big Red in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.75. After a weekend off, the Huskers will turn their attention to the NCAA West Preliminary Round, set for May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Nebraska’s 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Champions

Maddie Harris, Javelin - 189-11 (57.90m)

Jenna Rogers, High Jump - 5-11 1/2 (1.82m)

Maxwell Otterdahl, Shot Put - 64-8 (19.71m)

Maxwell Otterdahl, Discus - 190-11 (58.19m)

Mayson Conner, High Jump - 7-2 1/2 (2.20m)

Men’s 4x400m Relay (Jacob Hyde,Alex Nelson,Cory Berg, Nick Bryant) - 3:09.51

