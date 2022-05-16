Huskers Head South for Stillwater Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (40-14) has been selected for the Stillwater NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play North Texas (35-14) on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT).

Oklahoma State (41-12) is the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and will play Fordham (30-20). Friday will be the third meeting between Nebraska and North Texas. The Mean Green received an automatic bid after winning the CUSA Tournament. This marks North Texas’ first NCAA Championship appearance in program history.

Sunday’s selection marks Nebraska’s 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. This is Nebraska’s 21st NCAA Tournament appearance under Head Coach Rhonda Revelle.

