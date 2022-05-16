LSO retired K9 officer passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved K9 officer who recently retired from service.

According to Chief Ben Houchin, K9 Sacha passed away over the weekend. Chief Houchin said a tumor ruptured and she died suddenly.

K9 Sacha was living with her former handler after retiring about a month ago.

Chief Houchin said K9 Sacha started with LSO in 2012 and worked patrol. LSO said the last few years K9 Sacha worked with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit and worked many cases on I-80.

“She did a lot of good work and protected deputies. Sacha will be missed,” said Chief Houchin.

