Nebraska’s dry winter, windy spring take a toll on landscaping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The dry winter and windy spring are taking their toll on landscaping. Many trees that usually survive tough Nebraska winters are dried-up or even burnt.

Diane Evans recently dropped a lot of cash at her favorite nursey. She is replacing plants that didn’t survive this past winter.

Evans said, “Over the winter was really hard this year. It was really dry and there wasn’t a snow cover and everything kind of got crisp because of the cold winds that we had. It really killed a lot of the plants we had.”

Almost everywhere you look you see dried-up, burnt trees.

Landscaper Doug Owen says the weather is to blame. He said, “I’ve been working out in the Nebraska weather for over 20 years and I’ve never seen it this dry and this windy for this period of time.”

It was a very dry winter and we're seeing the effects.

Owen says even trees that are native to Nebraska didn’t make it especially young trees that were planted last summer. He said, “Breezes are one thing, but 40-mile-per-hour wind for days on end with gusts up to 50 or 60 is really brutal on anything.”

Owen says the solution is water. He said, “People think watering only needs to occur in the warm months. That’s not necessarily true at all. Especially for evergreens. They need moisture.”

However, not too much water. He said, “Key is, you don’t want to over water either because you could create another problem with funguses with the summer heat that’s coming around too.”

You can also spray your plants with a protective coating to help maintain moisture.

Evans hopes next year, mother nature will be more kind. She said, “I don’t necessarily want five feet of snow outside but just a little more snow than we had would be great.”

Owen says to help protect your yard this summer, you may want to use a fungicide to destroy fungus.

