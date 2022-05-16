One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
May. 16, 2022
WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said one person is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 6 near Waverly Monday afternoon.
According to law enforcement on scene, one person suffered critical injuries when a vehicle and a semi collided. NSP says the semi was heading westbound and a car eastbound on Highway 6 near I-80 before the two crashed.
According to a witness, a LifeFlight helicopter was in the area before taking off towards Lincoln.
correction: A previous version of this story said that a 16-year-old was killed in the accident. 1011 NOW has since learned updated information that is not the case.
