Advertisement

One in critical condition after crash near Waverly

(Ryan Valenta)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said one person is in critical condition after a crash on Highway 6 near Waverly Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement on scene, one person suffered critical injuries when a vehicle and a semi collided. NSP says the semi was heading westbound and a car eastbound on Highway 6 near I-80 before the two crashed.

According to a witness, a LifeFlight helicopter was in the area before taking off towards Lincoln.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

correction: A previous version of this story said that a 16-year-old was killed in the accident. 1011 NOW has since learned updated information that is not the case.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

84-year-old graduates college
84-year-old receives diploma 63 years later
Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
When Nebraska was on the road at Wisconsin and Purdue last season, head coach John Cook...
John Cook’s horse named Nebraska volleyball’s volunteer assistant coach
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Nebraska Medical Marijuana petition drive
Petition signature requirements challenged by federal lawsuit
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Tuesday Forecast: Early and late-day ‘storms possible...
58-year-old Matthew Tibbels pled guilty to one federal county of producing child pornography....
Lincoln man takes plea deal on child porn charges
NDA allows order cancelling poultry events in Nebraska to expire