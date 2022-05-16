One dead after crash near Waverly

WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on I-80 near Waverly which resulted in the death of a 16-year old on Monday.

According to LSO, a semi was heading westbound and a car eastbound before the two crashed.

Deputies said the fatality is a 16-year-old minor, but the family is aware of the incident.

According to a witness, a LifeFlight helicopter was in the area before taking off towards Lincoln.

