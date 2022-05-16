One dead after crash near Waverly
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on I-80 near Waverly which resulted in the death of a 16-year old on Monday.
According to LSO, a semi was heading westbound and a car eastbound before the two crashed.
Deputies said the fatality is a 16-year-old minor, but the family is aware of the incident.
According to a witness, a LifeFlight helicopter was in the area before taking off towards Lincoln.
This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.