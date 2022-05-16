Petition signature requirements challenged by federal lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Anyone seeking to place an initiative or referendum on the ballot for Nebraska voters is required in part to collect signatures in support of the measure from at least 5% of registered voters of at least two-fifths of Nebraska’s 93 counties. This Nebraska Constitutional requirement has been in place for at least 100 years.

The Secretary of State’s office has been notified that a federal lawsuit was filed today by Crista Eggers and NMM (Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana) alleging that this multi-county signature requirement violates the United States Constitution. Eggers is a paid contractor, volunteer, and sponsor of NMM.

The lawsuit names Secretary of State Bob Evnen as the defendant because it is the Secretary’s responsibility to enforce this requirement.

A medical marijuana initiative successfully met this signature requirement in 2020. That initiative was approved for the ballot by Secretary Evnen, but his decision was reversed by the Nebraska Supreme Court for other reasons.

The lawsuit has been turned over to the Nebraska Attorney General to defend. Further inquiries about this matter should be directed to the Attorney General’s office.

