Pleasant Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure in the region will bring lots of sunshine Monday with warm afternoon temperatures. An area of low pressure will begin to move into the plains late tonight and during the day Tuesday bringing a mix of clouds and sun and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mainly sunny and warm for the Lincoln area Monday. Highs will reach the lower 80s with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm after midnight in the Lincoln area. Lows in the lower 60s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph.

There will be a chance of severe weather on Tuesday. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms possible late in the afternoon and Tuesday night. Large hail and damaging winds the main threats.

Mix of clouds and sun on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. The best chance of storms will be late in the afternoon and Tuesday evening. A few of the storms could be severe. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 70s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be a nice day with some morning clouds and then some sunshine in the afternoon. More scattered thunderstorms possible on Thursday and Thursday night. It will be much cooler on Friday with a slight chance of rain. The weekend will be cooler than average.

