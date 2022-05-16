Advertisement

Police investigating stabbing in northeast Lincoln Friday night

LPD was dispatched to a home near 56th and Fremont just before 9 p.m. Friday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department investigating a stabbing in northeast Lincoln from this weekend.

LPD said it happened outside a home near 56th and Fremont Streets a little before 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the home for a report of a person stabbed following some sort of disturbance involving a vehicle.

LPD said when officers arrived they found two victims. Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

