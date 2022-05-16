Advertisement

Southern Heights Food Forest hosts Perennial Potluck

By Samantha Bernt
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday evening The Southern Heights Food Forest hosted a Perennial Foods Potluck to educate people about how they can think about food.

Perennial foods come from plants that grow every year without needing to be re-planted.

The organization said some examples of perennial foods include dandelions, raspberries and rhubarb.

The group said the goal of the potluck is to show people different ways to approach food.

“A lot of how we’re working in this culture on food is detrimental to the environment,” Molly Phemister, the director of Southern Heights Food Forest said. “It’s kind of like surface mining where we’re taking and taking and taking and not replenishing which is causing a lot of troubles.”

The Food Forest said this summer, on the fourth Friday of each month, they will have educational nights to introduce people to the organization.

