Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as Nebraska’s recipients.

“I’m proud of every school in Nebraska that participated in the DON’T QUIT! Campaign,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Congratulations to the winning schools. I look forward to the debut of your new fitness centers in the coming months!”

This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Nebraska,” said Jake Steinfeld. “These three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.