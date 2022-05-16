Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Early and late-day ‘storms possible...

By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a beautiful day on Monday...Tuesday looks much more “unsettled”...

Various frontal boundaries and occasional pieces of energy aloft will combine to give much of Nebraska on-and-off precipitation chances Monday night-through-Wednesday morning...and then again on Thursday. Severe weather will be possible at times...so stay up-to-date on the latest forecast details. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible later Monday night in the far west...with another round of strong-to-severe ‘storms possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Severe Weather Outlook - Monday
Severe Weather Outlook - Monday(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday(KOLN)

Some lingering precipitation is possible early on Wednesday...but most of the day looks dry and fairly comfortable as skies turn mostly sunny. Ahead of the next weather system we expect a significant warm-up on Thursday...with another round of “potentially” severe ‘storms Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Much cooler weather builds in for the end of the week and weekend...with some small rain chances thrown in for good measure on Friday and Saturday.

Lows Monday night will be much milder than last night...with low 50s-to-low 60s the range.

Tuesday AM Lows
Tuesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday head for the mid 70s-to-mid 80s in most locations.

Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will again hold in the low 50s-to-low 60s.

Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 70s-to-low 80s with a bit of a northerly breeze.

Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook for Lincoln includes high temperatures ranging from near 90°...to the middle 60s...and includes the possibility of severe weather both Tuesday and again on Thursday. Smaller rain chances are included for Wednesday morning...Friday...Saturday...and next Monday.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

