WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80
GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - An Amazon semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames along westbound Interstate 80 affected traffic near Greenwood for several hours Sunday night.
Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were called to mile marker 422, near Greenwood, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
The incident tied up I-80 traffic until the scene was cleared at about 1 a.m. Monday.
Ashland Fire and Rescue said its crews, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, and Murdock Fire all assisted with the incident. NSP also reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was not yet known, though authorities said it wasn’t the result of a crash.
—
Managing editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.