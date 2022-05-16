WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - An Amazon semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames along westbound Interstate 80 affected traffic near Greenwood for several hours Sunday night.

Ashland Fire and Rescue shared this photo of an Amazon trailer that caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 on Sunday night, May 15, 2022. (Ashland Fire and Rescue)

Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were called to mile marker 422, near Greenwood, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The incident tied up I-80 traffic until the scene was cleared at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Last night Ashland Fire crews assisted Greenwood Fire & Murdock Fire with a semi trailer fire on #Interstate80.

Thank you to @NEStatePatrol for helping coordinate the interstate shut down so crews had a safe work area & for directing traffic.#AshlandNebraska@amazon pic.twitter.com/uta1rGfk3b — Ashland Fire & Rescue (@AshlandFireDept) May 16, 2022

Ashland Fire and Rescue said its crews, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, and Murdock Fire all assisted with the incident. NSP also reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was not yet known, though authorities said it wasn’t the result of a crash.

Troopers are out with a fully engulfed trailer westbound at mile marker 422 on Interstate 80. Traffic is backed up and moving slow. Troopers are running rolling road black please do not pass them. pic.twitter.com/TQCmBMZ5Mj — NSP_TroopANightShift 🇺🇸 (@NSPTroopANights) May 16, 2022

—

Managing editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.