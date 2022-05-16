Advertisement

WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was injured but the incident affected traffic for several hours Sunday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - An Amazon semi-trailer fully engulfed in flames along westbound Interstate 80 affected traffic near Greenwood for several hours Sunday night.

Ashland Fire and Rescue shared this photo of an Amazon trailer that caught fire on westbound...
Ashland Fire and Rescue shared this photo of an Amazon trailer that caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 on Sunday night, May 15, 2022.(Ashland Fire and Rescue)

Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were called to mile marker 422, near Greenwood, just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

The incident tied up I-80 traffic until the scene was cleared at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Ashland Fire and Rescue said its crews, Greenwood Fire and Rescue, and Murdock Fire all assisted with the incident. NSP also reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was not yet known, though authorities said it wasn’t the result of a crash.

Managing editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

