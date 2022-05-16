Advertisement

YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs

The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second year, the YMCA of Lincoln is hosting its summer swimsuit drive, collecting suits for kids taking grant-based swim lessons.

More than 150 students attending Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers will begin swim lessons in the next few weeks. You can drop off swimsuits at any of the four YMCA locations until May 23. The Y is asking for sizes anywhere from extra-small to extra-large for boys and girls.

YMCA staff said one of its missions is teaching youth the importance of water safety and sometimes just being able to give kids a swimsuit can make a difference.

“One of the biggest barriers that families have is the finances of swimming lessons, buying suits and transportation,” Northeast YMCA Aquatics Director, Tabetha Burnham said. “This program helps eliminate those barriers; teaching kids to swim can save their lives.”

The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs.

Last year the YMCA collected nearly 350 suits that were given to the kids in the program.

“Last year we saw so much confidence when we passed out the suits and the kids were so excited,” Burnham said. “I heard many times ‘we get to keep this, this is mine’ and the smiles on their faces is a confidence builder as well.”

Each YMCA of Lincoln has a sign and inflatable pool to drop off swimsuits.

