80K Pick 5 ticket sold in Beatrice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Monday, May 16 drawing in Beatrice is holding a ticket worth $80,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $80,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Nick’s Shell, 900 East Court St., in Beatrice. The winning numbers from Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 02, 11, 17, 31, 34. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

