Advertisement

80K Pick 5 ticket sold in Beatrice

Nebraska Lottery
Nebraska Lottery(KNOP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Someone who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Monday, May 16 drawing in Beatrice is holding a ticket worth $80,000.

The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $80,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Nick’s Shell, 900 East Court St., in Beatrice. The winning numbers from Monday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 02, 11, 17, 31, 34. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80
58-year-old Matthew Tibbels pled guilty to one federal county of producing child pornography....
Lincoln man takes plea deal on child porn charges
LSO is mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer Sacha who recently retired from service.
LSO retired K9 officer passes away

Latest News

Drought landscape
Nebraska drought takes toll on home landscaping
Car Fire Omaha
WATCH THIS: Car fire in West Omaha caught on camera
New details emerge in the lawsuits between Charles Herbster and State Sen. Julie Slama
Lincoln Children's Museum gears up for summer activities