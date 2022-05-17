Advertisement

Capital Humane Society cuts puppy adoption fees in half this week

The Capital Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is located at 6500 S. 70th Street in Lincoln.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society is offering 50% off adoption fees on five month and older puppies.

The “Happy Tails” promotion begins Tuesday and ends Sunday. Adopters may still need to pay license and rabies frees.

“Both of our facilities are caring for a lot of dogs and puppies right now,” Director of Customer Service Amanda Carson said. “With the help of the community and adopters we can give them new homes.”

The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The "Happy Tails" deal reduces adoption prices of five months and older puppies by 50%.(Capital Humane Society | Capital Humane Society)

