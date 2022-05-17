COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Mid-Yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from low yellow to mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The Health Department cited the following indicators for the dial move:

Cases have increased for six consecutive weeks and are now up to 397 cases for the week ending May 14.

Wastewater analysis shows a substantial increase in COVID-19 virus particles compared to the previous two weeks.

The local positivity rate is now 14%, which is up from 10.2% the week ending May 7.

The Health Department also reports that the increase in cases has not resulted in a significant increase in hospitalizations. The seven-day average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized locally is 22. Today, local hospitals are reporting 25 COVID-19 patients with 18 from Lancaster County. There has been one COVID-19 death in May – a woman in her 90s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized.

“Cases increased again over the last week, but hospitalizations are holding steady. We continue to actively monitor the situation,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “The pandemic is not done, although we wish it were. Please consider your own personal risk level and what actions you can take to minimize that risk.”

Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Second booster doses were recently approved for those age 50 and older and those age 12 and over with weakened immune systems. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and those age 12 and older are eligible for a first booster dose. LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.

More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.

Find vaccination information and upcoming clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

