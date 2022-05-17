Downtown Lincoln Juice Stop to close by the end of this month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After 25 years, a Lincoln Juice Stop is closing its doors. The downtown Juice Stop, located near 12th and Q Streets, is set to close on May 30.

“We weathered the storm of the pandemic and all the construction and was looking forward to seeing downtowns resurgence,” said a Juice Stop spokesperson said via Facebook. “Unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, we were given 30 days to vacate for further building construction purposes.”

The Juice Stop Facebook page said that they hope to find a way to return downtown in the near future.

