Advertisement

Downtown Lincoln Juice Stop to close by the end of this month

After 25 years, a Lincoln Juice Stop is closing its doors.
After 25 years, a Lincoln Juice Stop is closing its doors.(Juice Stop)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After 25 years, a Lincoln Juice Stop is closing its doors. The downtown Juice Stop, located near 12th and Q Streets, is set to close on May 30.

“We weathered the storm of the pandemic and all the construction and was looking forward to seeing downtowns resurgence,” said a Juice Stop spokesperson said via Facebook. “Unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, we were given 30 days to vacate for further building construction purposes.”

The Juice Stop Facebook page said that they hope to find a way to return downtown in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in critical condition after crash near Waverly
National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers
58-year-old Matthew Tibbels pled guilty to one federal county of producing child pornography....
Lincoln man takes plea deal on child porn charges
New details emerge in Charles Herbster sexual assault case
An Amazon trailer caught fire near mile marker 422 on westbound Interstate 80. No one was...
WATCH: Amazon semi-trailer catches fire on Interstate 80

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night
Weather Alert Day: Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night...
The Capital Humane Society Pieloch Pet Adoption Center is located at 6500 S. 70th Street in...
Capital Humane Society cuts puppy adoption fees in half this week
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial...
COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Mid-Yellow
It is national Emergency Medical Service Week. Retired Pediatrician Dr. Dale Michels tells us...
How to prepare for summer emergencies