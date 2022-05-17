Lincoln law enforcement runes Flame of Hope through Lincoln for Special Olympics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nearly 30 Lincoln law enforcement officers are running the Flame of Hope through the City to raise awareness for the start of the Special Olympics Summer Games.

The games kick off in Omaha in just a couple of days across the state and here in Lincoln. Law enforcement officials from a variety of agencies are showing their support for the Special Olympics and the athletes that compete with the ceremonial torch run.

The nearly mile-and-a-half run kicked off at noon on Tuesday around 14th and Vine Streets and ended at around 12:30 p.m. at the City County Building with the Flame of Hope leading the way.

The president of the Nebraska Special Olympics said the torch run serves two purposes, to raise awareness and to raise money. The run is just one of the things this organization does all year long to support the Special Olympics.

The organization said the partnership with law enforcement helps their 6,000 athletes in many ways, but especially in encouraging them to be confident.

“You have a law enforcement officer, someone of authority in their community, coming by our athletes’ side it creates a level of pride and dignity in our athletes and makes them feel valued,” said Carolyn Chamberlin, President and CEO, Special Olympics America.

This partnership has been going on since 1985, and as the Special Olympics of Nebraska celebrates its 50th year, Chamberlin said it’s a critical relationship for the benefit of their athletes.

The games kick off with volleyball on Wednesday night and an opening ceremony on Thursday, where the torch runner will bring the Flame of Hope into the ceremony to mark the start of the games.

Thousands of athletes can compete in 19 sports and can start as young as the age of eight.

