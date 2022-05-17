Lincoln Southeast, Norris finish as runners-up at State Soccer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast lost to Gretna in the NSAA Girls Class A Soccer Championship, 6-1, behind a record-setting performance by the Dragons. Gretna broke the state record for goals in a final round. Six of Gretna’s five goals came in the first half. Cadence Bonneau scored the lone goal for Lincoln Southeast. The Knights finished the season with a 16-2 record.

In a highly-entertaining Class B Championship, Norris fell to defending champion Omaha Skutt, 3-2. After more than 100 minutes, the match was tied 2-2 which forced a shootout. The teams traded goals through the first three rounds. After a Norris miss, Skutt’s Corinne Merkel scored the championship-winning goal. Grace Kohler and Kennedy Sullivan both scored for the Titans. The Skyhawks won their second straight title despite playing most of Monday’s match with only 10 players. Skutt goalkeeper Madalyn Meyer was issued a red card in the first half.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.