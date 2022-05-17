LPD arrests 4 people from Missouri after finding stolen Jeep, drugs & more

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested four people from Missouri at a west Lincoln motel, after police said they found a stolen Jeep and drugs in their possession.

According to LPD, On Monday, around 2:10 p.m., officers were following up on a catalytic converter theft investigation at Super 8 Motel, off W O Street near Highway 77.

LPD said a Jeep Cherokee, believed to be involved in a recent theft attempt at a separate location, was parked in the lot.

According to police, officers made contact with 29-year-old Samantha Fischer and 40-year-old Craig Haynes, both from Blue Springs, Missouri, as they were approaching the Jeep.

LPD said Haynes had $1,203 with him and Fischer had 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine in her bag.

Police said they discovered the Jeep was reported stolen out of Lee Summit, Missouri.

Officers entered the room rented by Haynes and Fischer and located 44-year-old Rachel Lawler and 46-year-old Gene Madden, both of of Kansas City, Missouri, inside the room.

LPD said they found 31.3 grams of Methamphetamine, $4,351 and a .25cal handgun inside the hotel room.

All four people were arrested and are facing the following charges:

Samantha Fischer: Possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of burglar tools

Craig Haynes: Theft by receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance, possession of money while violating 28-416 and possession of burglar tools.

Rachel Lawler: Possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of firearm during a felony drug violation, possession of money while violating 28-416, possession of firearm by prohibited person and possession of burglar tools

Gene Madden: Possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation, possession of money while violating 28-416 and possession of firearm by prohibited person.

