Memorial Day ceremony planned for Fort McPherson National Cemetery

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A big comeback for many traditions now that the height of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have leveled. At Fort McPherson, small flags on graves last year, placed by veterans, but no ceremony for the public. For Memorial Day 2022, however, a full ceremony returns.

The Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort McPherson is May 30 at 2 p.m., and the Director of the Fort McPherson Memorial Association Brian Gallagher is glad to see it coming back.

Governor Pete Ricketts and Dwight Livingston are speaking at Fort McPherson, and Tia San Migel is performing the National Anthem. Wreaths will be presented by area civic organizations, and after a 21-gun Rifle Salute by the Gothenburg Honor Guard, echo taps will play. If the weather cooperates, there will be a flyover during the ceremony, followed by the release of doves. The local Boy Scouts of America are placing small flags on the graves.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Posse is assisting people with parking. Gallagher explains there is limited handicap parking inside the fences. It is controlled access with general parking on the roads around the fort.

Gallaher says to call him at 720-320-4187 with questions.

Governor Pete Ricketts plans to visit the 20th Century Memorial Program later in the day at 4:00 p.m.

Fort McPherson National Cemetery is located near Maxwell at 12004 S. Spur 56A.

