Mother creates Facebook group to help formula shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly half of all baby formula is sold out, according to data-assembly grocery data, and in the meantime a Lincoln mom is doing what she can to help.

Karla Sargent, a mom of two, created a Facebook group, where parents can get information about where to find formula in stock or connect with others who have extra after seeing other parents struggling and feeling the stress herself to find formula for her own 2-month-old.

“I noticed every time I go to the store it’s just less and less each time it really makes you worried,” Sargent said.

She created the Facebook group “Nebraska Formula Finder.” It’s small so far but she’s hoping it’ll make a big difference.

“You can post if you’ve gone to the store and say this is what the shelf looks like at this time and this day” Sargent said.

So far there are dozens of posts, showing mostly empty formula shelves at stores across Lincoln and beyond.

Something that makes Karla worry about parents like her.

“It makes me think of the other families that are really struggling, maybe they have a specialized formula and can’t tolerate others or breast milk or they’ve been unable to breastfeed,” Sargent said.

She hopes parents can also use it to trade formula if they have extra to give away or are looking for hard to find types. Anyone looking for formula can join, all you have to do is post pictures of your formula aisle when shopping.

Here’s a link to the group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/421548656025568/

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.